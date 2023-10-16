Open Menu

PCJCCI Keen To Merge Urban, Rural Development For Common Prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki Monday emphasized upon equitable development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in rural areas of the country in conjunction with the urban business hubs at the pattern of Chinese model of Urban-Rural Coordinated Development.

Addressing a think-tank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat, he added that China had enhanced the prosperity level of her villages by making coordinated urban and rural development. The meeting was also attended by PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong, Vice President Hamza Khalid and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif.

Ghurki said that SMEDA (Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority) had focused in the past on equitable development of SMEs in the country and the best project in this regard was launched as “Aik Hunar, Aik Nagar” (AHAN) project that connected the rural handicrafts with the fashion designers to add value in the rural hand-made products. The intervention proved to be so successful that a number of our rural handicrafts won the space in export market besides gaining business in the national markets.

He stressed the need that present government should also focus on this important project.

Fang Yulong said that common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of Chinese-style modernization, aims to create a future where prosperity is shared by everyone in the country. Efforts to achieve the goal include promoting common prosperity among farmers in rural areas, consolidating and expanding achievements in poverty elimination, and advancing rural vitalization on all fronts, he added.

Hamza Khalid and Salahuddin Hanif also shared their views on the subject. They said that economic development should be prime agenda of the government, which can only be attended by promoting SMEs in the rural areas at par with the urban business hubs. They suggested studying the Chinese model implemented in the village Pushan of eastern China’s province Zegiang, where the income of rural population has been increased manifold within two years.

More Stories From Business