PCJCCI keen to promote eco-farming for increasing agricultural yields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan has urged the government to adopt eco-farming model of China for increasing agricultural yields to avert the growing food crisis and to provide fresh fruits, vegetables at this hour of crisis.

while introducing the Chinese cultivation model of 'eco-farming' at the PCJCCI think-tank session here on Friday, he emphasised to get benefit of Chinese friendship in the field of agriculture during the pandemic.

Zarak Khan said that Chinese cultivation model involved usage of hybrid seeds, better water management, increased role of government for ensuring effective safety and support mechanisms such as making a reservoir of food grain and also public-private partnerships to overcome the future food crisis.

He mentioned that China accounts for only 10 per cent of arable land produces food for 20 per cent of the world's population and it ranks first in worldwide farm output, adding that It was because they have devised different techniques to increase the yield of crops just by making use of nature and such farming was termed eco-farming.

The PCJCCI president hoped that implementation of Chinese model of farm mechanization practices in Pakistan would help overcome the expected food crisis.

He said that China was the largest producer of rice with per hectare yield of 0.6 ton and it produces 1.2 ton per hectare rice, which was twice that of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan's sugarcane production was 53.4 ton per hectare whereas China obtains a yield of 66.7 ton per hectare sugarcane through its cultivation techniques. Therefore, Chinese cultivation pattern was the best model to be implemented on the land of Pakistan to increase agriculture yields.

He said that Chinese model of eco-farming ensures healthy farming and healthy food for today and tomorrow by protecting soil, water and climate; promotes bio-diversity and does not contaminate the environment with chemical inputs or genetic engineering.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki highlighted the environment friendly techniques being used by China for effective farming.

PCJCCI Secretary General said that 50 per cent of the population was taking less calories recognised for average human need. In this situation, the government should allocate land to locals in association with Chinese to obtain farm productivity on the same pattern as Chinese were doing.

He suggested and urged to introduce corporate farming trends to compensate rising inflation and high input prices in the field of agriculture in the country.