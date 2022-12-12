UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Keen To Set Up Pak-China Cultural Exchange Programme

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PCJCCI keen to set up Pak-China Cultural Exchange Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki Monday proposed setting up of Pakistan China Cultural Exchange Programme in both the countries to pave the way for Pak-China Cultural Corridor.

The creation of Pak-China Cultural Corridor was a pre-requisite for sustainable success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One-Belt One-Road (OBOR) project.

Ghurki expressed these views during a think tank session held here at PCJCCI Secretariat.

He added that Pak-China collaboration on cultural aspects would not only strengthen the friendly relationship but also strengthen the economic relations on long-term basis.

He promised to advocate the idea of Pak-China Cultural Corridor under a systematic culture exchange programme. He said both the governments should think about establishing specialised Pak-China Cultural forums in major cities of the two countries.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that cultural exchange between Pak-China would enhance mutual understanding between people and add fresh insight to broaden the horizons of people. "Our vision is to endorse culture exchange and harmony initiatives as an active player in the success of One-Belt-One-Road plan and more specifically CPEC," he maintained.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid informed the participants that currently 18,000 Pakistanis were studying in various disciplines at Chinese universities and these students form an important bridge between the people of Pakistan and China. He also said that cultures were diversified and civilisations were different but these were by nature; neither for conflicts nor were these confrontational. The ultimate goal for cultures and civilisations was for dialogue, tolerance, peaceful coexistence, harmony, and shared growth. Diversity spurs interaction among civilizations, which in turn promotes mutual learning and understanding.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif suggested that the interactions between the Pakistani and Chinese media should also be encouraged along with joint ventures in creative arts like cinema, theatre and music, led by inter-governmental collaborations. He said that Pakistan had the potential to become the safest place of investment with collaboration with China in all fields of trade and industry.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Exchange China CPEC Tank Chamber Commerce Media All Industry

Recent Stories

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting ..

The Islamic Advisory Group Holds its Ninth Meeting at OIC General Secretariat in ..

3 minutes ago
 Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale ..

Before 2022 Comes to a Close, realme’s Last Sale of the Year Goes Live

3 minutes ago
 PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to pe ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unflinching support to people of IIOJK, Palestine

16 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

1 hour ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

1 hour ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.