PCJCCI launches 2nd digital exhibitions, conference between Pak & China

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the second Digital Industrial Exhibition & Conference under its Online Business Forum established recently to cover up the slowdown caused by coronavirus in bilateral ties between Pakistan and China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the second Digital Industrial Exhibition & Conference under its Online Business Forum established recently to cover up the slowdown caused by coronavirus in bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

According to PCJCCI spokesperson, PCJCCI President Zarak Khan, Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of the Chinese and Pakistani business leaders addressed the inaugural session of the exhibition organized in collaboration with the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang and Shandong Government of China.

In his inaugural address, Zarak Khan said that in the prevailing global pandemic, it was inconvenient to hold meetings and conferences directly. Therefore, consensus has been developed to initiate series of integrated digital exhibitions with specialized and personalized areas of business interest, he said and adding that the first digital exhibition of this series was held in the end of last month.

He mentioned that PCJCCI launched the second exhibition of this series on Wednesday (today), which would continue till Saturday, May 16.

He said the exhibition would digitally link up the PCJCCI member companies with Chinese enterprises of electronics, auto-spare parts, machinery, metal, industrial parts, and hardware equipment.

He expressed thanks to the Zhejiang and Shandong province of China, who had assisted to connect around 80 different Chinese companies with the Pakistani counterparts.

On the occasion, Moazzam Ghurki informed that in Pakistan Digital market does not have many professionals and this field was still relatively new.

He further said the PCJCCI directly connecting the companies from both countries and providing them chance for business match making and he hoped the repeated practice of holding digital exhibitions and conferences would refine our expertise at fast track.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif informed that the keen interest shown by bothChinese and Pakistan companies in digital interaction of PCJCCI had encouraged us to continuethe series of digital exhibitions and conference on regular basis with consecutive short breaks.