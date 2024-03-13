Open Menu

PCJCCI Organises Tour To Walled City For Chinese Delegation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PCJCCI organises tour to Walled City for Chinese delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday organised a one-day tour of Walled City of Lahore for a Chinese delegation of women. Almost 29 chief executive officers (CEOs) of various Chinese companies participated in the historical and cultural tour.

They visited the historical sites in the provincial metropolis and appreciated rich heritage of the country. The delegation also visited the Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort and lauded the architectural finesse of Mughal era buildings. The administration of Badshahi Masjid briefed the delegates about the architectural features of the sites.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said, "Our aim is to develop a cohesive and strong cultural bond between Pakistan and China."

Joint Chamber's Executive Committee Member Ali Raza Rizvi said the visit of a women delegation from China was a welcoming step because such visits would definitely help empower women of Pakistan in all aspects.

"Our objective is to adopt an innovative approach to promote trade and development among women to ensure future stability, security and prosperity for them."

The delegates chanted slogan “Pak-China Dosti Zindabad” and some delegation members said that mutual exchange of women delegation would be beneficial as it would further strengthen and promote cooperation and relations between the two countries. They said that they were extremely thankful to PCJCCI for organizing this informative tour for them, citing that it would further strengthen the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), and also bring benefits to all the people of Pakistan.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that the joint chamber has also arranged a Punjabi Dhol performance for the Chinese delegation at Lahore and they actually enjoyed the essence of Punjabi cultural heritage.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange China Visit CPEC Chamber Women Commerce Mosque All From Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for ..

PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct

47 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named offic ..

PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final

1 hour ago
 Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No. ..

Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

31 minutes ago
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under P ..

Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..

31 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

31 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar

31 minutes ago
 NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accre ..

NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’

31 minutes ago
 Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Ban ..

Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint

31 minutes ago
 Match officials for playoffs, final announced

Match officials for playoffs, final announced

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business