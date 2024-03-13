PCJCCI Organises Tour To Walled City For Chinese Delegation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday organised a one-day tour of Walled City of Lahore for a Chinese delegation of women. Almost 29 chief executive officers (CEOs) of various Chinese companies participated in the historical and cultural tour.
They visited the historical sites in the provincial metropolis and appreciated rich heritage of the country. The delegation also visited the Badshahi Masjid, Lahore Fort and lauded the architectural finesse of Mughal era buildings. The administration of Badshahi Masjid briefed the delegates about the architectural features of the sites.
PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said, "Our aim is to develop a cohesive and strong cultural bond between Pakistan and China."
Joint Chamber's Executive Committee Member Ali Raza Rizvi said the visit of a women delegation from China was a welcoming step because such visits would definitely help empower women of Pakistan in all aspects.
"Our objective is to adopt an innovative approach to promote trade and development among women to ensure future stability, security and prosperity for them."
The delegates chanted slogan “Pak-China Dosti Zindabad” and some delegation members said that mutual exchange of women delegation would be beneficial as it would further strengthen and promote cooperation and relations between the two countries. They said that they were extremely thankful to PCJCCI for organizing this informative tour for them, citing that it would further strengthen the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC), and also bring benefits to all the people of Pakistan.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that the joint chamber has also arranged a Punjabi Dhol performance for the Chinese delegation at Lahore and they actually enjoyed the essence of Punjabi cultural heritage.
