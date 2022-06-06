UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Proposes Implementation Of Chinese Taxation Model

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

PCJCCI proposes implementation of Chinese taxation model

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's tax system should be revised and improved, based upon growth instead of the regulatory pressures. The administrative reforms are essential in the tax system and attention should be paid to re-designing of tax recovery system stated by Mr. Wang Zihai, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) during an online meeting at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

He also gave a briefing on the proposed tax reforms road map based on the Chinese taxation model.

He said that there was a need to create an optimal balance between a tax regime and the growth of business to create an investment friendly environment along with an effective mechanism for leveraging enough revenue for public service.

He said that China had undergone a splendorous community development on the basis of its taxation reforms and Pakistan could make a paradigm shift to have a business friendly taxation system by following Chinese taxation reforms.

China made taxation central to the economic development agenda and community development goals; he said, adding that China had employed taxes as the principal means to transfer resources from private to public use.

PCJCCI senior vice president Ehsan Chaudhry while expressing his views, informed that China, the socialist state has fulfilled the needs of society from cradle to grave. Child care, education, job placement, housing, subsistence, health care and elder care were largely provided and administered through state-owned enterprises". He added that prevailing taxation system was a burden for the business community, which needs to be replaced with better taxation models of the world including the Chinese model that had proved to be the most successful.

PCJCCI vice president Sarfaraz Butt said that particularly the reform of value-added tax (VAT) had boostedChina's service sector and developed its position as the "world's factory. He added that VAT reform was designed to replace business tax in manufacturing sector to protect the tax revenue of local governments. The tax, in China, emerged as a by-product of growth and the government in Pakistan should also concentrate on growth that would automatically increase taxes, he added.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that once equity and fairness in the tax system had been demonstrated, enforcement as well as compliance would dramatically improve.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Education China Road Job Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

3 minutes ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

51 minutes ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

54 minutes ago
 Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

1 hour ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.