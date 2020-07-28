PCJCCI sets up 'Free mask distribution stall' at cattle market

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) collaborated with the Punjab government to highlight importance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) among buyers and sellers at the cattle markets for curbing the spread of virus during the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) collaborated with the Punjab government to highlight importance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) among buyers and sellers at the cattle markets for curbing the spread of virus during the preparations for Eid-ul-Azha.

The PCJCCI set up a 'Free mask distribution stall' here at Lackodair Mandi, Harbanspura, near Ring Road on Tuesday.

Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshek, Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, inaugurated the PCJCCI stall as chief guest. He also distributed masks among people, who were present in the market. He acknowledged that Pakistan-China Joint of Commerce and Industry had always been at the forefront when it comes to dealing with any crisis.

"I would like to appreciate the efforts of PCJCCI for creating awareness about the importance of the SOPs through free distribution of masks," he said.

The minister said that the provincial government was providing all possible facilities to people in cattle markets and also to the partner organisations like the PCJCCI, which are collaborating with the government to highlight significance of the SOPs for controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Moazzam Ghurki, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, expressed deep gratitude to the minister for making such an initiative of setting cattle markets outside the urban areas for curbing spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Secretary General PCJCCI Salahuddin Hanif said that the masks were sent by China direct to the PCJCCI in return for the solidarity measures taken by the PCJCCI during peak times of coronavirus disaster in China.