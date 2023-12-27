Open Menu

PCJCCI Stresses Collaboration With China To Enhance Pak Chemical Industry's Competitiveness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:43 PM

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moazzam Ghurki said on Wednesday Pakistan did not have latest technology to produce petrochemical complex facilities or cracking units, which was a big constraint to development of its chemical industry

Sharing his views at a think-tank session, held here at the PCJCCI Secretariat, he suggested that Pakistan could collaborate with China and learn from its experience to promote sustainable development of the chemical industry and give full play to the industry in the national economic construction.

Ghurki also highlighted that there is a vast potential of Pakistan in chemical manufacturing and processing. "Our vision is to transform the chemical industry of Pakistan from an import-oriented to an export-oriented industry," he mentioned.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that with the rapid development of biotechnology, the biochemical industry has injected new vitality into the traditional chemical industry and opened up new development directions and insights. He explained that China has a growing influence in the field of biochemical industry globally. Both approaches would be of great benefit to Pakistan.

The PCJCCI Standing Committee on Chemical Industry Chairman Zafar Iqbal said that with the continuous growth of economy and population base, the demand of Pakistani citizens for chemical products is increasing day by day.

The country is highly dependent on imported oil products, and the shortage of oil products has even affected national security. He added that China’s successful chemical park model can provide Pakistan’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the necessary resources and facilities, so as to achieve cluster development.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid said that cracker is an important link in the transfer of chemical production to downstream and upstream operations. It is significant to establish a chemical industrial park with facilities such as common effluent treatment plant, a sound supply network of water, electricity, centralized steam generating facility to reduce capital & operating expenditures for chemical manufacturers.

With the promulgation of the SME Policy, Pakistani government is taking rational and challenging steps to develop SMEs for their growth.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that Pakistan’s chemical industry being a cross-cutting industry provides inputs for many other industries including textiles, agriculture, food & beverages, leather, paper, pharmaceutical, plastics, printing, sugar etc. It is important to build the global reputation of “made in Pakistan” from strength to brand in the above industries.

