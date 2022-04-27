UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Strongly Condemns Karachi Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 04:22 PM

PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) office-bearers Wednesday strongly condemned an attack that killed three Chinese citizens in Karachi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) office-bearers Wednesday strongly condemned an attack that killed three Chinese citizens in Karachi.

PCJCCI President Wang Zihai said that incident posed a challenge to the government. He said that the culprits should be punished for this heart rending act.

Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, extended deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

He also urged the authorities concerned to deal with the aftermath and resolutely fight against terrorist organisations involved in the case. He termed the incident reprehensible and a direct attack on Pakistan-China relations.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the Pak government should immediately make a thorough investigation into the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist China Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tola

33 seconds ago
 105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

34 seconds ago
 IMF Projects Lower Growth in Central Asia, Uneven ..

IMF Projects Lower Growth in Central Asia, Uneven Recovery in Middle East in 202 ..

37 seconds ago
 Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; im ..

Admin continues crackdown against overcharging; imposes Rs 436,000 fines

26 minutes ago
 District Quality Control Board meeting held

District Quality Control Board meeting held

26 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case sent to jail

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.