PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) office-bearers Wednesday strongly condemned an attack that killed three Chinese citizens in Karachi.

PCJCCI President Wang Zihai said that incident posed a challenge to the government. He said that the culprits should be punished for this heart rending act.

Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI, extended deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families.

He also urged the authorities concerned to deal with the aftermath and resolutely fight against terrorist organisations involved in the case. He termed the incident reprehensible and a direct attack on Pakistan-China relations.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that the Pak government should immediately make a thorough investigation into the incident, apprehend and punish the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, and take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in Pakistan.