PCJCCI Suggests Digital Market For Buying And Selling Of Cattle

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:46 PM

PCJCCI Suggests Digital Market for buying and selling of Cattle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed to setup "Online Market of Cattle and Animals" on this Eid ul Adha to avoid huge physical gatherings of people in the prevailing pandemic of Covid-19.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday, PCJCCI President Mr Zark Khan, Senior Vice President Mr Moazzam Ghurki and Secretary General Mr Salahuddin Hanif along with other members while exchanging views on continuing trade and industry under SOPs set by the WHO, termed the trade of sacrificing animals a big threat of expanding the Pandemic.

President Mr Zarak Khan said the government and private sector were making efforts to promote digital technology for business under the crucial days of Corona Pandemic, adding that "We should learn from the dangerous situation that occurred at Eid ul Fitre due to public rush in softened lock down that worsened the condition of Covid 19.

He urged that we should be more meticulous while taking precautionary measure for Eid ul Adha.

He emphasized that the government should consider virtual world for Buying and Selling of cattle for avoiding direct physical or social contact between the people.

He informed that every year Pakistanis were projected to spend Rs150 billion on Eidul Azha, for sacrificing an estimated 2.5 million cows, bulls and buffaloes � with each animal having an average price tag of Rs 60,000.

Senior Vice President Mr Moazzam Ghurki said we were currently suffering from a global pandemic, Eid-al-Aldha is an important festival and we can't stop people from celebrating it and buying animals. So the government should provide an online facility for this purpose and roadside or outdoor cattle markets should be banned for the time.

Mr. Salahuddin Hanif commented that saving human lives was the basic responsibility of the government, which requires exclusive measures to avoid public gatherings on roadside and parks for cattle trading on this Eid ul Azha.

He said that introducing digital solution to this problem should be ensured, adding that such initiative if taken would also help in monitoring the undue price hike of the animals.

