PCJCCI Suggests Measures To Revive Housing Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Thursday suggested measures for revival of housing sector to prevent not only capital flight but also unlock a USD 100 billion investment potential.
PCJCCI office-bearers told media here that an early government response would pave the way for robust economic recovery and growth.
PCJCCI President Nazir Hussain said that construction and housing sector are backbone of Pakistan’s economy. With 72 industrial sectors directly linked to this industry, they generate immense employment opportunities and drive economic growth.
PCJCCI Senior Vice President Brig. (Retd) Mansoor Saeed Sheikh said that in order to rejuvenate and unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s housing sector, the government should reduce withholding tax on property transactions to one percent, and declare the first property purchase tax-free to promote home ownership.
Also, he added, the government should eliminate three percent FED (Federal Excise Duty), which is legally unenforceable in provinces and causes an unnecessary burden on the sector.
Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI, said that “deemed income” concept has significantly hindered growth in the housing sector and also requires immediate removal. He said the government should launch a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage product tied to the 10-year PIB bond yield to make home ownership more affordable.
Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that the government should encourage banks to classify construction as a priority sector, which would stimulate broader economic development.
