PCJCCI suggests meat export to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday suggested Backward-Forward Linkages to foster meat export to China. After the outbreak of Covid 19, Chinese meat requirement is increasing rapidly with the growing economy as they are turning away from their traditional food towards Halal food.

PCJCCI President Zarak Khan expressed these views while addressing a think tank session here. He said that Chinese farmers were unable to keep pace with the demand of meat as a very low percent of China's land was available for maintaining livestock. As a result, China was having short of all three basic requirements, i.e land, water and feed, he said, adding that China had no way but to import meat from the international market.

Currently China was importing meat from Vietnam, Brazil and Australia, thus in such a competitive environment there was a great possibility for Pakistan to initiate production of good quality meat to meet the Chinese market demand.

He was of the view that Pakistan could become a hub for catering required meat demands of China by adopting, "Turkish Cattle Fattening Model". He observed that cattle fattening activity was one of the potential sources for employment opportunity and to increase the volume and quality of meat produced and to alleviate poverty in the country and by adopting Turkish model, Pakistan can earn foreign exchange and help in coping with the unemployment problem as well.

On this occasion, PCJCCI Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said, Pakistan had the potential to increase its export and earn foreign exchange by promoting high quality meat worldwide.

He asserted that Pakistan had the fourth largest livestock in the world with 180 million animals growing at 4.2 per cent annually. There are above four dozens breeds of sheep and goats that have helped Pakistan become second largest goats' meat producing country, he added.

He suggested that the government should seek Chinese cooperation for enhancing technical skills and livestock techniques of international standard also by providing incentives to local farmers for enhancing meat production as per international norms and practices.

While PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said, "We can develop specific brand as per Chinese requirement and with the meat export to China, we can contribute millions of Dollars to the national economy."