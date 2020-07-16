PCJCCI suggests online buying, selling of sacrificial animals

The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed setting up of an online market for selling and buying of sacrificial animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avoid gathering of people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has proposed setting up of an online market for selling and buying of sacrificial animals on the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avoid gathering of people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, PCJCCI President Zarak Khan, Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and other members of the body discussed trade and industry issues under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the World Health Organisation (WHO). They feared that traditional buying and selling of sacrificial animals could cause a spike in the coronavirus once again.

Zarak Khan said the government and private sector were making efforts to promote digital technology use for businesses keeping in view the current coronavirus situation in the country. He said: "We should learn lessons from the Eid-ul-Fitr situation, when an unusual hike was witnessed in COVID-19 cases after the auspicious occasion.

" He urged that more stricter and meticulous measures should be adopted during Eid-ul-Azha to avoid large public gatherings, rush in animal markets and sale, purchase in bazaars to minimise chances of another spike in the virus.

He suggested that the government should promote virtual buying and selling of sacrificial animals for avoiding direct physical or social contact between people.

The PCJCCI president said that every year, Pakistanis spend about Rs 150 billion on Eidul Azha for purchase of around 2.5 million cows, bulls, camels, goats and other animals.

Senior Vice President Moazzam Ghurki said Eid-ul-Azha was an important religious occasion, and the government could not stop people from celebrating it and buying the sacrificial animals. However, another spike in the virus cases could be avoided by providing people with an opportunity to purchase animals online, and the roadside or outdoor cattle markets should be banned this year.