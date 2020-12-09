PCJCCI suggests setting up of Pakistan Textile City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Wednesday suggested to establish Pakistan Textile City so as to attract local and foreign investors.

After chairing a think-tank session here at the joint chamber, the PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed told media that textiles has always served as backbone of Pakistan's industrial base providing about 60 percent of foreign exchange earnings and employing around 40 percent of workforce. He added that Pakistan is the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia. This sector contributes 9.5 percent to the GDP and provides employment to about 15 million people, i.e. 30 percent of the 49 million workforce of the country.

He also requested the government to focus on this project that would not only help stabilize the economy but also pave way for the other industries related to textile.

On this occasion, the PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said that Pakistan Textile City would be a public private joint venture to be driven by the government with a vision to develop and operate Pakistan's first state-of-the-art industrial zone near seaport dedicated for the value added textile sector.

Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that one window operation, uninterrupted utility supply, captive power plant, dedicated water supply pipeline, combined effluent treatment plant, sewage and storm water drainage, firefighting system and portable water supply line are some of the salient features of this project, he added.

The PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif pointed out that a number of industries and work opportunities are directly or indirectly related with txtile sector. For example, colors and dies, plastics, printing, machinery etc. are equally affected by booms or busts in textile sector; he said, adding that development in one industry leads to the development and expansion of other industries as well.