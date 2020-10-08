UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PCJCCI Suggests Setting Up Pakistan China Knowledge Portal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

PCJCCI suggests setting up Pakistan China Knowledge Portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed Thursday proposed a Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal parallel with the joint Economic Corridor for exchange of the expert knowledge between the two friendly nations.

He shared this proposal during a think tank session at the PCJCCI premises, which was also attended by Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Vice President, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General and a number of the Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI.

SM Naveed said that Chinese research and knowledge could highly be useful in the economic and social stability of Pakistan, adding that Research and Experience based knowledge could be used to enhance and flourish the economic growth worldwide.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed stressed that shared knowledge in areas of expertise such as products, services, research and innovation, infrastructure, digital technology, social and cultural studies would uphold the One Region, One Corridor Strategy of both countries.

He pointed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), could be regarded as the foundation of this Knowledge Portal that would highlight the areas in which Pakistan-China Knowledge collaboration would be significant.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that "The Knowledge Portal" would be a home enviable assets and many strong areas of talent and workforce development. "The Knowledge Portal is aptly named for various reasons that are intended to help the region expand having a world-class talent development system to match its industries, colleges, universities, companies and hospitals," he added.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that if increased contemporary knowledge collaborations, scaled program implementation and expanded resources could be combined together, the Knowledge Portal has the building blocks to achieve an ambitious vision for talent and workforce development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exchange China CPEC Tank Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Trustees o ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Exe ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Board of Governors ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary of Depar ..

41 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwait&#039;s new Crown Pr ..

56 minutes ago

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.