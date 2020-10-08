PCJCCI suggests setting up Pakistan China Knowledge Portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed Thursday proposed a Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal parallel with the joint Economic Corridor for exchange of the expert knowledge between the two friendly nations.

He shared this proposal during a think tank session at the PCJCCI premises, which was also attended by Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President, Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Vice President, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General and a number of the Executive Committee Members of PCJCCI.

SM Naveed said that Chinese research and knowledge could highly be useful in the economic and social stability of Pakistan, adding that Research and Experience based knowledge could be used to enhance and flourish the economic growth worldwide.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed stressed that shared knowledge in areas of expertise such as products, services, research and innovation, infrastructure, digital technology, social and cultural studies would uphold the One Region, One Corridor Strategy of both countries.

He pointed that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), could be regarded as the foundation of this Knowledge Portal that would highlight the areas in which Pakistan-China Knowledge collaboration would be significant.

PCJCCI Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry said that "The Knowledge Portal" would be a home enviable assets and many strong areas of talent and workforce development. "The Knowledge Portal is aptly named for various reasons that are intended to help the region expand having a world-class talent development system to match its industries, colleges, universities, companies and hospitals," he added.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that if increased contemporary knowledge collaborations, scaled program implementation and expanded resources could be combined together, the Knowledge Portal has the building blocks to achieve an ambitious vision for talent and workforce development.