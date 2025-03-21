Open Menu

PCJCCI To Facilitate Members For Participation In Canton Fair 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) will facilitate participation of its members in the upcoming Canton Fair 2025, one of the world’s largest and most influential trade exhibitions which is scheduled to take place from April 15 to May 5, 2025, in Guangzhou, China.

The event provides a significant platform for businesses to explore global trade opportunities.

The PCJCCI Vice President Zafar Iqbal and Administrative Incharge Canton Fair held a meeting that was also attended by joint Chamber's executive committee members here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Friday.

They recognize the importance of international trade exhibitions in fostering business growth and global networking. To support its members, PCJCCI will provide the necessary Canton Fair invitation letter, which is a mandatory requirement for entry. This initiative is part of the chamber’s broader efforts to strengthen bilateral trade ties and empower Pakistani businesses to access new markets and build strategic partnerships.

Amir Ali, Executive Committee Member, said that PCJCCI is dedicated to create avenues which enable our members to engage with the international business community. The Canton Fair is a prestigious event that offers unmatched exposure to global suppliers and buyers. By facilitating access through the provision of invitation letters, we aim to ensure our members can fully capitalize on this opportunity.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI highlighted that this fair provides a diverse range of product categories, opportunities for business expansion, and networking prospects with industry leaders from around the world. PCJCCI encourages its members to take advantage of this initiative and reach out for assistance in securing their participation.

