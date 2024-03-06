PCJCCI, UHE Ink MoU For Women Empowerment
Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Home Economics Lahore (UHE) for promotion of women entrepreneurship through introducing contemporary and advanced technologies in fashion and interior designing, fine arts, IT, visual communication, textile, food and nutrition and other areas
Signed here at the PCJCCI Secretariat, the main agenda of the MoU would be to introduce China’s contemporary advancements in these areas and how they can be utilised in empowering the young women of Pakistan.
The ceremony was attended by around 20 Chinese businesswomen and other young entrepreneurs from Pakistan.
UHE Vice Chancellor Dr. Faleeha Kazmi said that the university had witnessed remarkable growth and development in the past due to the dedication of her team. "We have initiated Business Incubation Center which aims to provide a modern and skill-based knowledge to empower our students in entrepreneurship and we were excited for this MoU with PCJCCI because this is not only a partnership but it represents our commitment to excellence innovation and mutual growth for our organizations."
She added that through this MoU, both sides engage in conducting various workshops, seminars, research projects for promoting the growth of interior and fashion designing, fine arts, textile designing, food and nutrition studies in academic sector of Pakistan among the young women.
Sharing his views, PCJCCI Presdent Moazzam Ghurki said, "We are signing this MoU with University of Home Economics Lahore to tap the potential growth and development in fashion and interior designing sector of Pakistan." The PCJCCI, since its inception, was endeavoring to strengthen bilateral business, investment and cultural ties between China and Pakistan, he added.
The joint chamber's Executive Committee member Ali Raza Rizvi said that the MoU is specifically signed for skill development, women empowerment and technology up gradation in textile sector. "Our objective is to adopt an innovative approach to promote trade and development to ensure future stability, security and prosperity for all."
While the PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that their aim is to connect maximum Chinese companies with University of Home Economics which will definitely help in arranging opportunities for Pakistani young women in various fashion and textile related degrees.
