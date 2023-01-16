UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Urges Govt To Start Low Cost Energy Projects

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 05:44 PM

PCJCCI urges govt to start low cost energy projects

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday urged the federal government to initiate low-cost energy generation projects in collaboration with China to reduce cost of doing business in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday urged the Federal government to initiate low-cost energy generation projects in collaboration with China to reduce cost of doing business in the country.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki stated this in a think-thank session here at PCJCCI Secretariat.

The joint chamber's Senior Vice President Fang Yulong, Vice President Hamza Khalid, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif and a number of executive committee members attended the session.

Moazzam Ghurki said that low-priced energy was produced in China through incineration of waste materials. This model could prove to be a solution to energy crisis and environment pollution in Pakistan. He added that many Chinese companies were willing to invest in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) incineration for power generation.

Ghurki disclosed that in Pakistan about 3,000 MW electricity could be generated using agricultural residue and municipal solid waste. He said that Pakistan generates about 15 million tonnes of crops residue annually, which could be used as feedstock to generate 120 MW of electricity.

Fang Yulong urged the government to adopt waste-to-energy incineration model in Pakistan in partnership with Chinese expert companies.

Hamza Khalid said that energy crisis was one of the main problems of Pakistan and 'we should take measures to cope with this misery. In renewable energy resources, bio-gas can be used to fulfill the deficit." The said that shortfall of fuel and electricity in Pakistan was an indication for them to decrease dependence on conventional fuel resources and find the new sustainable resources such as renewable energy means.

He added Pakistan had a huge potential for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar and biomass, which would also save foreign reserves to be consumed on the high-cost energy.

Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said that in China waste-to-energy incineration was playing a vital role in waste management and energy. Another important waste that could be converted into energy was municipal non- hazardous solid waste that was about some 60,000 tonnes on a daily basis in urban areas only and was increasing at the rate of 2.5 percent annually.

Moazzam Ghurki suggested that Pakistan should attain Chinese assistance and investment for bringingadvanced waste-to-energy conversion technologies in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business Energy Crisis China Chamber Commerce Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

6 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

14 minutes ago
 Sherpao condemns Afridi's murder, call for bringin ..

Sherpao condemns Afridi's murder, call for bringing culprits to justice

2 minutes ago
 Double-decker bus relaunched in Bahawalpur

Double-decker bus relaunched in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Week-long anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

Week-long anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister condemns murder of former SCBA p ..

Interior Minister condemns murder of former SCBA president Latif Afridi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.