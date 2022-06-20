UrduPoint.com

PCJCCI Urges New SME Policy Formation In Line With World Market

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PCJCCI urges new SME policy formation in line with world market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai Monday suggested introduction of new SME policy to enable the business community and to redesign the entrepreneurship in line with the world market.

He was chairing a meeting here at PCJCCI Secretariat where PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ehsan Choudhry, Vice President Sarfaraz Butt, Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif, Ms Sehar Riaz, Senior Corporate Trainer, NBDP SMEDA, Ayaz Ahmed, CEO, Crosstech Intl, Abdul Saleem, CEO Affaf Printers, Sajjad Ahmed, CEO Sagacious Marketing were also present.

Wang Zihai added that brands emerge from the domestic markets, therefore domestic markets must be redesigned in a way that they become landmark for local brands in international markets. He said, "We should also give contemporary training of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to our young entrepreneurs. A CRM system can help business owners streamline their operations, improving both efficiency and productivity.

Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that a fresh and progressive SME Policy is need of the hour to equip the SME sector with new technology, innovation and e-services for developing brand-based trade and industry in the domestic market. He pointed out that the first-ever SME Policy was announced by the government in 2007, but it has not been implemented successfully.

The incumbent government, being a business-oriented setup, should take lead to develop a fresh SME Policy by taking all stakeholders on-board through SMEDA. He said that it is high time, 'we should unite for an open international stance to integrate our economy into the global economy, and for this we must develop markets at home, called domestic markets or domestic commerce.'Sarfaraz Butt, Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying, "What we import and what we export is a product of these domestic markets; efficient and well-developed domestic markets promote local economy as well as the international trade. If we are able to develop these domestic markets, we will be able to develop brand Names for high margin exports." He added that Pakistan needs to develop new approaches to strengthen domestic markets.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI suggested that the public and private sectors should follow a vibrant vision of transforming Pakistani cities into a dynamic commercial hub of the region-a tourist destination, a shopping centre, regional headquarters for multinational corporation etc. He said that PCJCCI is striving hard by initiating various one to one consultancy sessions related to contemporary techniques and modern ideas like CRM and others. But for this change we should unite and support each other so that SME sector can boom.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exports Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Young Lead Hub Market Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

49 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

1 hour ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.