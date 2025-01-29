PCMA delegation meets Commerce Minister

The Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA) delegation, led by Chairman Haroon Ali Khan on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key industry concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Chemicals Manufacturers Association (PCMA) delegation, led by Chairman Haroon Ali Khan on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key industry concerns.

The delegation, included Ismail Suttar (CEO, Hub Salt), Mohsin Zia (CEO, Descon Oxychem), and Rao Mubeen Ahmed (Engro Polymer & Chemicals), emphasized auditing the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) to address misuse and called for stakeholder consultations on the tariff policy.

They further raised the issue of anti-dumping duties on products under EFS to create a parity of price for domestic producers.

The minister assured full support, reiterating the government’s commitment to resolving issues and fostering trade growth.