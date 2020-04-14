UrduPoint.com
PCMA For Allowing Chemical Industry Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Tuesday urged the government to allow chemical industry's operations so that country's industrial wheel was not stopped and jobs of millions of industrial workers were not hindered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Tuesday urged the government to allow chemical industry's operations so that country's industrial wheel was not stopped and jobs of millions of industrial workers were not hindered.

PCMA Chairman Abrar Ahmad and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai said in a joint statement that almost all industries were dependent on chemical industry for input chemicals to produce their products, asserting that production of all essential products would stop if the chemical industry did not resume operations to make input-chemicals for them.

These industries include food, Pharma, Soap, Detergents, Fertilizers, Pesticides, Construction, Power Plants, Water Treatment Plants, Export oriented industries like Textile, Garments, Cotton Gloves, Allied Fabrics knitted & Woven Dyed, Home Care, Body Care, Health Care, Sanitizers, Hand Wash, Shampoos, Laundry Soap, Laundry Detergent Powders and Leather industry, they added.

