PCMA hails stimulus package, reduction in petroleum prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Abrar Ahmad on Friday welcomed the stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the decision of reducing petroleum prices by Rs15 per liter.

Commenting on the recent decrease in interest rate to 11 percent, the PCMA chairman demanded the government to reduce the key interest rate to 5 percent so that the industry could be able to survive and compete with the neighboring countries.

He acknowledged that in the prevailing crisis, the government was responding to the business community's suggestions very positively and the Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industry and Textile Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood was representing the case of industry in a very effective manner, who has assured to take up business community's demand with the government to consider further reduction in the interest rate.

The PCMA Chairman also demanded the government to reduce the prices of gas and electricity for commercial and industrial consumers, and allow them to pay these bills in installments.

He further said that many industrial units had made required payments of imported raw material, but due to restrictions on transportation, their raw material was lying at ports while they have to pay banks mark-up and demurrage charges.

The PCMA Chairman demanded that government should order deferring the receipt of banksmark-up and demurrages for at least six months so that businesses could be able to sail throughthe current difficult situation.