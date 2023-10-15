Open Menu

PCMA Promises Full Support To Curb Fake Cosmetics

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Counterfeiters and producers of substandard cosmetics will be held accountable in a rigorous manner.

This was stated by Chairman Pakistan Cosmetics Manufacturers Association (PCMA) Rizwan Hamid, in a statement issued on Sunday, in context of the World Standards Day, celebrated all over the world including Pakistan on October 14.

Punishments of up to three years and substantial fines will be imposed, after establishment of an authority, under Minister of Science & Technology, as Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill 2023 has already been passed.

Additionally, existing items and machinery will also be confiscated, while Pakistan Cosmetics Manufacturers Association would provide full support to the government in this regard.

Rizwan Hamid said that after the enactment of the law, an authority will come into operation that will include four professionals from the beauty industry, as well as legal, pharmaceutical, and dermatological experts. The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will be responsible to develop all the standards of cosmetics.

The PCMA chairman also mentioned that they were actively promoting a culture of quality in the beauty industry by collaborating with the PSQCA and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

They are organising industry visits for other association members and conducting seminars and workshops to provide guidance for improving their products. Like other developed countries, Pakistan also has great potential in the beauty industry, and it is contributing significantly to the national economy and development.

As per a website report, the beauty industry revenue amounted to $528.6 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach $579.20 billion in 2023, and $716 billion by 2025, he added and said that the hectic life, pollution, and exposure to many other chemicals from the surrounding affect the skin and hair, causing skin issues and hair damage. Hence, with the wide range of cosmetics available to address the skin issues, the market is rapidly growing.

“Through cooperation with government agencies, PSQCA, and DRAP, the local beauty industry will soon achieve a significant position in the world. Besides providing services to the cosmetics industry, PCMA has also actively supported flood victims last year by helping build homes for homeless families.

