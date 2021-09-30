PCMAEA elects office-bearers for year 2021-22

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Thursday elected its new office-bearers including Akhtar Nazir Khan as chairman, Muhammad Naeem Sajid as senior vice chairman (South Circle) and Ijaz-ur-Rehman vice chairman (Northern Circle) for the year 2021-22.

The annual general meeting was held under the chairmanship of Acting Chairman Riaz Ahmed here in the building of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) in which a large number of the PCMAEA members participated. South Circle members attended the meeting via video link.

Acting Election Commissioner Riaz Ahmed announced the results for the year 2021-22.

according to the results, Riaz Ahmed, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Kamran Razi, Anwar Mahmood, Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, Ali Asghar Chawla, Daniel Hanif, Mir Mudassir, Aali Manzoor Malik, Jamshed Aziz have been elected to Executive Committee (Northern Circle) while Zahid Nazir, Naeem Khokhar, Muhammad Zafar Idrees Solija, Hassan Akhtar Naqvi, Abdul Malik, Ali R Jaffer, Pervez Sajid, Sheikh Arif, Sheikh Zahid Hassan, Mrs. Sharmina Ansari and Mrs. Mumtaz Begum were elected to Executive Committee (South Circle).