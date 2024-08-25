(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf here Sunday appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing crucial financial support to the upcoming international exhibition of handmade carpets, scheduled in Lahore from October 9 to 11, 2024.

He said that the upcoming 40th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets will yield substantial export deals, bolstering the industry and generating valuable foreign exchange for Pakistan. He noted that numerous foreign buyers from regions like the US and Europe have expressed interest in participating in the global event, with a final list of attendees to be compiled shortly. During a review meeting on preparations for the exhibition, held at the association's office, Usman Ashraf urged relevant government institutions to issue special instructions to commercial attachés at Pakistani embassies abroad, ensuring seamless support for the international event.

The representatives of TDAP also participated in the meeting and discussed various issues regarding the preparations of the exhibition. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Umair Usman and others were also present on this occasion.

The participants of the meeting were told that the buyers from different countries have informed in advance about participation in the exhibition and the list is being prepared which will be finalized after consultation with TDAP.

Efforts are underway to provide an exceptional hospitality package to foreign guests attending the exhibition, ensuring their safety and security in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to promote a positive image of the country. TDAP officials were informed that the National College of Arts (NCA) has designed a cutting-edge publicity campaign for the World Expo, incorporating modern trends and building on past successes. The campaign's innovative approach has already yielded promising results.

Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that the desire to participate in the exhibition by a large number of foreign buyers from different countries is a source of satisfaction. “It is appealed to the relevant government institutions that commercial attachés in Pakistani embassies abroad should be mobilized and assistance should be provided to foreign buyers for ease of visa and other matters,” he added.

He said that we take this exhibition as a challenge because of our traditional rival, therefore, for its success, where the association is making its best efforts, the support of government institutions is also inevitable.

Usman Ashraf said that they are very grateful to the Ministry of Commerce and its subsidiaries for the technical and financial support especially TDAP in this regard.

TDAP officials are in constant touch and we are moving forward in consultation with each other because the success of World Expo is the success of Pakistan. He directed the organizers to display products of the highest quality and embellished designs in the global exhibition.