PCMEA calls for devising long-term export policy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has demanded for devising at least 10-year-long policy to increase exports, as the fluctuations in US Dollar rate against Pak rupee, high cost of production in the region, and unjustified restrictions by various departments were hampering exports.

Addressing a review meeting of the Association here Sunday, he welcomed the vision of Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr. Gohar Ejaz to complete the strategic programme to enhance country's exports to US $ 80 billion in 90 days, but called for implementation of this programme in letter and spirit. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, PCMEA senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed and others were also attended the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the preparations for 39th annual world exhibition of handmade carpets.

Usman Ashraf said that Pakistan's exports were dwindling due to fluctuation in value of US dollar against Pak rupee on daily basis. "The raw materials for hand-made carpets are imported, the cost of which has increased tremendously. The labour cost for partial manufacturing of hand-loom carpets in Afghanistan and then final manufacturing in Pakistan have become extremely high due to which we are out of competition with our competitors in global markets," he added.

PCMEA Vice Chairman claimed that relevant departments were creating unjustified obstacles instead of supporting the promotion of exports, which was the major cause of downfall for the manufacturers and exporters. He said, "Caretaker Federal Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz is well aware of industries problems, so we hope that during his tenure, he will create a mechanism through which the export sector can carry out manufacturing and exports under an effective system without any hindrance.

He said that ad hoc policy would not increase Pakistan's exports therefore, a long-term policy of at least 10 years should be constituted and its approval should be taken in the form of national documents so that no government could subject it to experiments.

Usman Ashraf appealed to the caretaker federal government to take appropriate measure to contain dollar price so as to end uncertainty in the trade and business community. Caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce and Industry should also meet with export sector's associations and put in order a strong mechanism to solve their problems, he concluded.