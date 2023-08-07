PCMEA calls for new strategy to promote hand-woven carpets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that an effective strategy for marketing and promotion of exportable products would have to be formulated to gain due share in the global market, and this task is impossible without government support.

Talking to media here, he said that issues like credit financing and refunds should be resolved immediately. Pakistan's hand-made carpets industry, which is well known in the world, was facing difficulties for the last many years and it was also losing its share in the international market.

Usman Ashraf claimed that carpet industry does not burden the government but provides employment in rural areas and earns foreign exchange through exports, adding that this industry was in need of government's handholding.

He suggested that establishment of special pavilions for the promotion of Pakistani products abroad is inevitable for the promotion of exports and in this regard, single country exhibitions should be organized, targets should be set by formulating a trade policy keeping in view the Pakistan and global conditions. He said that delegations should be sent to access the markets of different countries so that Pakistani products could get more acceptances.