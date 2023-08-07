Open Menu

PCMEA Calls For New Strategy To Promote Hand-woven Carpets

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PCMEA calls for new strategy to promote hand-woven carpets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that an effective strategy for marketing and promotion of exportable products would have to be formulated to gain due share in the global market, and this task is impossible without government support.

Talking to media here, he said that issues like credit financing and refunds should be resolved immediately. Pakistan's hand-made carpets industry, which is well known in the world, was facing difficulties for the last many years and it was also losing its share in the international market.

Usman Ashraf claimed that carpet industry does not burden the government but provides employment in rural areas and earns foreign exchange through exports, adding that this industry was in need of government's handholding.

He suggested that establishment of special pavilions for the promotion of Pakistani products abroad is inevitable for the promotion of exports and in this regard, single country exhibitions should be organized, targets should be set by formulating a trade policy keeping in view the Pakistan and global conditions. He said that delegations should be sent to access the markets of different countries so that Pakistani products could get more acceptances.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Exports Sunday Market Media Government Industry Share Employment

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

44 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

5 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

5 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

7 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

8 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

9 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business