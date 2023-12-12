Open Menu

PCMEA, CTI Create Awareness Among Students About Carpet Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2023 | 06:47 PM

PCMEA, CTI create awareness among students about carpet industry

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) have started a comprehensive programme to create awareness among the students of schools, colleges and universities about hand-woven carpet industry and its export to different countries under which visits to PCMEA office and CTI are being arranged for students from government and private educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) have started a comprehensive programme to create awareness among the students of schools, colleges and universities about hand-woven carpet industry and its export to different countries under which visits to PCMEA office and CTI are being arranged for students from government and private educational institutions.

In this regard, students of LEO's Workshop along with their teachers visited the PCMEA office here Tuesday. Former Chairman of the Association Maj. (R) Akhtar Nazir, Senior Member of Carpet Training Institute Saeed Khan, Executive Member Faisal Saeed Khan and Asif Nazir Khan were also present.

Akhtar Nazir welcomed the students and informed them about the history of Pakistan's handmade carpets industry. On this occasion, students were shown videos of different stages of making carpets by hand.

During a question and answer session, Asif Nazir Khan informed the students in detail about the industry of handmade carpets and answered the questions asked by the teachers and students.

Later, the students were also shown the different stages of making carpets at the CTI, in which they expressed special interest. Souvenirs were also presented to the students on this occasion.

