Open Menu

PCMEA Delegation Meets Peshawar Chief Collector Customs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PCMEA delegation meets Peshawar Chief Collector Customs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) met with Chief Collector Customs Peshawar Khawaja Khurram Naeem and Collector Mateen Alam to address challenges related to the Torkham Border.

During the meeting, PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, central leaders Usman Ashraf and Shahid Hassan Sheikh briefed them about the obstacles hindering the import of partially prepared raw materials for handmade carpets through the border, according to the Association's spokesman here Sunday.

The delegation pointed out that delays in material clearance at Torkham were causing disruptions in the production process and also delaying the completion of export orders. They requested swift clearance of raw materials to ensure the timely completion of final production phases and the delivery of export consignments.

Additionally, the delegation urged the implementation of a green channel system at Torkham to streamline customs processes and eliminate delays.

Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed and Usman Ashraf said that government support would sustain the handmade carpet industry, which is currently facing numerous challenges. They noted that delays at the Torkham border, coupled with the time-intensive final production process in Pakistan, are preventing manufacturers from meeting export deadlines and fulfilling contractual obligations. These issues, they said, are negatively impacting the country’s exports and foreign exchange earnings.

Chief Collector Khawaja Khurram Naeem assured the delegation of full cooperation and committed to address their concerns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

45 minutes ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

45 minutes ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business