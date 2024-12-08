PCMEA Demands Further Support For Exhibitors In Turkiye
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) All Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) said here Sunday that despite the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the local expenses in Turkiye for the Pakistani exhibitors/ participants of the global exhibition were unbearable.
The major portion of the expenses was freight forwarder charges, which need to be resolved by the Pakistani embassy in Turkiye through their guarantee so that Pakistani exporters could get relief.
PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed expressed these views while talking to a delegation of carpet manufacturers and exporters participating in the global exhibition in Turkiye.
Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Carpet Training Institute Ejaz ur Rehman, Senior Advisor Usman Ashraf, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Qamar Zia, Saad ur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Sheikh Amer Khalid, and others were also present.
The chairman said, "If our demand is accepted, exporters will get huge relief. We appeal to the government that the relevant institutions in Pakistan should also play their role and the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan should also be taken on board to resolve these issues."
