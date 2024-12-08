Open Menu

PCMEA Demands Further Support For Exhibitors In Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PCMEA demands further support for exhibitors in Turkiye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) All Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) said here Sunday that despite the support of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the local expenses in Turkiye for the Pakistani exhibitors/ participants of the global exhibition were unbearable.

The major portion of the expenses was freight forwarder charges, which need to be resolved by the Pakistani embassy in Turkiye through their guarantee so that Pakistani exporters could get relief.

PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed expressed these views while talking to a delegation of carpet manufacturers and exporters participating in the global exhibition in Turkiye.

Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Carpet Training Institute Ejaz ur Rehman, Senior Advisor Usman Ashraf, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Qamar Zia, Saad ur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, Sheikh Amer Khalid, and others were also present.

The chairman said, "If our demand is accepted, exporters will get huge relief. We appeal to the government that the relevant institutions in Pakistan should also play their role and the Turkish Embassy in Pakistan should also be taken on board to resolve these issues."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Business