LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Sunday urged the government to pay special attention towards export-oriented industry of the country to get rid of economic mire permanently.

Talking to media here, the PCMEA Senior Voice Chairman Usman Ashraf demanded of the government to announce special incentives for the industry in the upcoming Federal budget in comparison with regional countries giving incentives to its export industries. This would definitely help stabilize the country's economy and also provide employment to thousands of individuals, he added.

He said that ad hoc economic policies and political mayhem were detrimental to trade and industry, therefore a charter of economy was inevitable to ensure economic progress and people's prosperity.

He also expressed his concern over reduction in Pakistan's exports during last seven months.

Usman Ashraf called upon all the political parties focus on charter of economy and give their viableinputs in this regard in the best national interest.

In the given circumstances, the export tool could be used in a proper manner so as to steer the country out of economic and other crises. He said that government should consider relief policy for export industry to boost country's exports by reducing the input cost of production; ending political unrest; strengthening rupee against US dollar; and ensuring viability and compatibility of the export industry.