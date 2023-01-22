UrduPoint.com

PCMEA Demands Opening Of LCs On Priority Basis

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

PCMEA demands opening of LCs on priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said on Sunday that LCs (Letters of Credit) of raw materials and other products for export manufacturing, should be opened on a priority basis and their containers should also be cleared.

He expressed these views while briefing a meeting of the association on his return home after participating in an international exhibition held in Germany. Senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman of Carpet Training Institute Pervaiz Hanif, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan, Ejazur Rehman, Muhammad Akbar Malik and others participated in the meeting.

He said, there would be further reduction in the volume of exports if appropriate measures were not taken at the earliest. He said that participation in the 'Domotax' exhibition held in Germany was very successful and it was hoped that it would have a positive impact on the hand-woven carpet industry of Pakistan.

Usman Ashraf also informed the participants of the meeting about the appreciation received by Pakistani products in the "Domotax" exhibition and the meetings with the foreign delegates.

He said that with the further support of government, such international exhibitions could be proved more fruitful, adding that PCMEA would forward suggestions to the government in this regard.

The meeting expressed concern over the non-opening of LCs and said that the shortage of imported chemicals used in the manufacture of carpets was affecting foreign orders.

Usman Ashraf appealed to the government that the LCs of perishable raw materials and other products for export manufacturing should be opened on a priority basis and authorities concerned should be directed to clear the containers as soon as possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Exports Germany Sunday Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, a ..

Dubai wins 232 bids for business events in 2022, almost twice as many as 2021

27 minutes ago
 International Friendly Futsal Championship for the ..

International Friendly Futsal Championship for the Deaf starts tomorrow in Al Dh ..

27 minutes ago
 Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

4 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

6 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.