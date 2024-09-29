PCMEA elects new leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has announced its new leadership following recent elections.

Mian Atiqur Rehman takes the reins as Chairman, joined by Zahid Nazir as Senior Vice Chairman (Southern Zone) and Riyaz Ahmed as Vice Chairman (Northern Zone), senior leader Abdul Latif Malik has been appointed as Patron-in-Chief in recognition of his immense contributions to the industry.

The election of the members of the Executive Committee, Northern Zone and Southern Zone also took place. All the officials were elected unopposed and their term will be for two years, according to PCMEA spokesman here Sunday.

Among the members of the Northern Zone Executive Committee are Mehmood Ahmed, Bilal Ahmad Butt, Ahmed Irfan, Muhammad Jafar Khalid, Qamar Zia, Sheikh Amir Khalid, Usman Rasheed, Ali Ahmed, Saadul Rehman and Farooq Ahmed Butt, while the members of the Southern Zone Executive Committee are Parvez Sajjad, Muhammad Arif Latif, Muhammad Amin, Sohail Haq, Nadeem Khokhar, Amber Naeem, Alauddin Sheikh, Muhammad Makki Godil, SM Shahzad Hanif, Muhammad Junaid and Shahid Rashid.

Newly elected PCMEA leaders have pledged to tackle challenges facing the handloom carpet industry.

Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman, Senior Vice Chairman Zahid Nazir, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, and Executive Committee members expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them and reaffirmed their dedication to driving industry growth.

Newly elected Chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed have paid heartfelt tribute to the outgoing officials, particularly Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, for his tireless efforts in shedding light on the challenges faced by the handwoven carpet industry.

Usman Ashraf's dedication to presenting these issues to government officials and institutions has been instrumental in bringing about awareness and potential solutions.

Chairman Rehman and Vice Chairman Ahmed have reassured that they will carry forward Usman Ashraf's legacy, continuing to address the industry's problems and working towards its development.

They said that under the guidance of the leadership, they will work around the clock to make the upcoming international exhibition successful and they are committed that all the people involved in the handwoven carpet industry will play their full role individually and collectively.

Usman Ashraf thanked all the members and said that they worked as a team and achieved success, some problems are still unsolved but we are not disappointed and continue to work together with the new body to solve them. He said that the preparations for the 40th World Exhibition of Handwoven Carpets are going on vigorously and we are hopeful that the success of the global event will give a boost to the handwoven carpet industry and the country's economy will also benefit in the form of foreign exchange.