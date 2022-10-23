UrduPoint.com

PCMEA Felicitates Nation On Getting Out Of FATF Grey List

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PCMEA felicitates nation on getting out of FATF grey list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Sunday congratulated the nation on Pakistan's exclusion from the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and hoped that it would help boost economy by opening the doors of direct foreign investment to Pakistan.

Addressing a PCMEA meeting here, the Association's Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said that success had been achieved as getting out of FATF's gray list would make it easier for Pakistan to attract foreign investment and also improve the country's global standing. He termed this a big achievement, adding that it was FATF recognition of Pakistan's great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The PCMEA meeting was informed that letters would be forwarded to participants and purchasers of Lahore international carpet exhibition for seeking future cooperation in help promoting Pakistani exports in the international markets.

Moreover, efforts would also be made to participate in all the exhibitions abroad so as to increase Pakistani carpet exports and a future line of action would also be adopted in this regard.

Usman Ashraf said that handmade carpet industry was facing many problems and urged the relevant authorities to help resolves these so that Pakistani exports could get a niche in the international market. Enabling environment for carpet industry would also boost country's economy and control the unemployment.

The meeting was also attended by Chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Parvez Hanif, PCMEA senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejaz ur Rehman, Shahid Hassan and Akbar Malik.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exports Sunday Market Financial Action Task Force All From Industry

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.