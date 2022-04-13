UrduPoint.com

PCMEA Felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 08:27 PM

PCMEA felicitates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister and expressed the hope that the new government would take steps to address the challenges facing the country, boost trade and economy especially stakeholders will be involved in the consultation process to promote exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister and expressed the hope that the new government would take steps to address the challenges facing the country, boost trade and economy especially stakeholders will be involved in the consultation process to promote exports.

Group leader of the Association Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Vice Chairman Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Executive Member Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Usman Ashraf, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Akbar Malik told media here Wednesday that the proposals submitted by all chambers across the country, including the Lahore Chamber, should be made part of the upcoming financial budget.

They said the country is currently facing problems such as rising inflation, trade deficit, decline in many export sectors including handloom carpet industry and rising debt however the carpet association expects Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address them and overcome these crises after properly consulting the stakeholders.

They said that a sustainable economy requires a lot of time but for this it is necessary that progress should be made without any delay starting from today and the government should take extraordinary decisions to develop the economy.

They hoped that the new Prime Minister and his economic team would continue their tireless efforts for economic development and prosperity of the country and all stakeholders will be taken into confidence in formulating policies related to trade and economy so that the positive results of these policies can be seen.

They said the decline in exports is the greatest hurdle in the way of the development of the country and the incumbent government should take exigent steps to remove such hurdles besides making this sure that no export sector would be ignored in future.

