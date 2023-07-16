Open Menu

PCMEA For Containing Dollar Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 08:20 PM

PCMEA for containing dollar rate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) has urged the government to take appropriate steps to contain dollar rate against rupee so that export deals could not affect due to fluctuations in the dollar rate.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman and other senior members told media here Sunday that exporters were reluctant to do foreign business deals due to uncertainty of the dollar, therefore government should focus on stabilizing the foreign exchange reserves by bringing in foreign exchange through exports and remittances to give a direction to the faltering economy.

Dollar fluctuations were creating difficulties in importing raw materials and signing the contract with the foreign buyers, they added.

PCMEA office-bearers said that policy makers should also consult the stakeholders and take a unanimous decision regarding the dollar, as the prevailing situation had a negative impact on their business, while high cost of production had left them uncompetitive in the global market. The government should remove obstacles in the way of exports because this sector is the lifeline of economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Exports Business Dollar Sunday Market Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

4 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

5 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

5 hours ago
Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

21 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

21 hours ago
 s

S

21 hours ago

More Stories From Business