PCMEA for efforts to reverse US tariff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has appealed to government and various American associations to play a role in reverting the US President’s decision to impose a 29 percent tariff.

The Association's spokesman disclosed to media here Sunday that in letters addressed to Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmad expressed their apprehension of potentially negative impact of the new tariff on Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry. They said, the decision would risk the livelihood of thousands of skilled artisans, particularly women in rural areas, for whom carpet weaving is often the sole source of income.

They added that the increased tariff would reduce the competitiveness of Pakistani carpets in the US market, leading to higher prices and a decline in demand, ultimately impacting the country’s exports.

Handmade carpet sector is not just an industry; it is the backbone of rural employment, especially for women, and a drop in demand could result in widespread unemployment among skilled workers, they stated in the letter.

The PCMEA urged the government to initiate high-level diplomatic engagement with the US authorities and to press for an exemption from the new tariff. The association has also reached out to several US-based trade bodies, highlighting that Pakistan’s handmade carpet sector operates as a cottage industry and deserves special consideration.

The PCMEA has appealed to these international associations to raise their voices in support of the industry and assist in securing a tariff exemption.

In addition, the association welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent decision to form a high-level steering committee and working group to address the issue.