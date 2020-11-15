UrduPoint.com
PCMEA For Maintaining Pak Rupee At 160 Against US Dollar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed Sunday urged the government to keep the value of Pak rupee at 160 against US Dollar.

He told media that he had also written a letter to Secretary of Commerce in this regard.

He mentioned that Pakistani handmade carpet industry had been affected due to pandemic of coronavirus and there was a need to support the government to address the issues of the carpet industry.

He said the government should also chalk out plan for supporting the industry in wake of sea and air freights so that volume of exports would be increased.

He requested the government to give some kind of relief package for both air and seafreight subsidy so that exporters can export their merchandise to their planned destinations,he added.

