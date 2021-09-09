PCMEA for reviewing Domotax exhibition entry fee

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Thursday urged the government to review entry fee for Pakistani participants in Domotax exhibition to be held in Germany

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) and Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Thursday urged the government to review entry fee for Pakistani participants in Domotax exhibition to be held in Germany.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman and CTI Chairperson Pervez Hanif said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the carpet manufacturers were not in a position to pay full fee to participate in the aforesaid exhibition. He said Domotax was the world's biggest body in terms of promoting Pakistani handmade carpets in the international market.

He also appealed that in view of the financial crunch facing the Pakistani Carpet industry a formula of 80/20 expenditure be implemented so that maximum number of Pakistani carpet traders could attend the mega event at the global market where India was the largest exporter and main competitor against Pakistan.

He also called for granting special subsidy to the carpet exporters. In the current situation, a number of carpet exporting companies would be unable to participate in the exhibition while new carpet traders would hardly join the exhibition. He said government should encourage Pakistani traders enabling them to establish maximum stalls to grab good business for Pakistan.

It is to mention here that Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) had invited applications from the interested participants willing to attend Domotax exhibition to be held in Germany.