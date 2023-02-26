UrduPoint.com

PCMEA For Special Pavilions To Promote Exportable Products

Published February 26, 2023

PCMEA for special pavilions to promote exportable products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has stressed the need for establishing special pavilions to promote Pakistani products abroad.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf said, "Pakistan should organise single country exhibitions to access the markets of different countries." He was chairing the weekly review meeting of the Association here on Sunday. Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rahman, Senior Members Parvez Hanif, Riyaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Shahid Hasan and Umair Usman were also present.

Usman Ashraf said that exporters were facing numerous challenges including fluctuations in Dollar rate that must be addressed on a priority basis. Pakistan had a unique recognition among the few countries which manufactured handmade carpets but due to lack of patronage by authorities concerned, this sector was losing its share in the global markets, which needed serious attention.

"This is an industry through which government can stop urbanization by sponsoring it," he claimed.

Senior Vice Chairman said that export sectors should be categorized with regard to their problems and priority should be given to the sector facing more problems.

He said the manufacturers and exporters, who had been working for decades, had an emotional attachment to it despite the unfavorable conditions and less resources, and were trying to compete with other countries including traditional competitors.

He said, " In order to get our share in the global market we have to formulate an effective strategy for marketing and promotion of our products which is not possible without government support."Usman Ashraf said that government should immediately solve the problems like unnecessary delay in issuing refunds and credit financing.

