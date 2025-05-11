PCMEA galvanises preparedness for 41th International Handmade Carpet Exhibition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Flurry of preparations for the 41st International Handmade Carpet Exhibition, scheduled to be held in October this year, are in full swing.

Committees have been formed and have also been assigned responsibilities to ensure the successful holding of the event.

In this regard a review meeting held here at the Pakistan Carpet Exporters and Manufacturers Association (PCMEA) office on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman, and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed stated that outreach efforts are actively underway with international buyers from various countries. They emphasized that in addition to traditional buyers, special focus is being placed on attracting new participants to broaden the global reach of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry.

The meeting was attended by Chief Patron Abdul Latif Malik, Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior PCMEA member Usman Ashraf, Major (retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Secretary Muhammad Riaz, and other stakeholders.

Participants of the meeting also strongly condemned Indian aggression and lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for delivering a robust and befitting response.

Chairman Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed highlighted the critical importance of the upcoming exhibition for the country’s carpet sector.

“Manufacturers and exporters are committed both individually and collectively to making this global event a resounding success,” they said.

They further noted that consultations have already begun for the design and layout of the exhibition, while a comprehensive promotional campaign will be launched both locally and internationally. Regular engagement is ongoing with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), which is providing technical assistance for the event.

The PCMEA leadership also appealed to the government to direct relevant departments to extend their full cooperation, particularly in easing visa processes for foreign buyers.

They mentioned that prominent government officials and dignitaries will be invited to attend and inaugurate the exhibition.