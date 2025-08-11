PCMEA Hails TDAP For Foreigners' Hospitality Package
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 12:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has paid tribute to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for preparing an attractive hospitality package for the upcoming 41st International Handmade Carpet Exhibition, scheduled to be held here in October this year.
The Association stated that the package was designed after extensive consultations and is aimed at attracting a maximum number of foreign buyers to Pakistan.
Buyers from Germany, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Turkey, and several other countries have already shown keen interest in participating in the prestigious event.
Industry leaders view this response as a highly encouraging sign for Pakistan’s handmade carpet sector.
These remarks were made by PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Chairman of the Exhibition 2025 Riaz Ahmed while addressing an Association meeting here on Sunday.
The session was attended by Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, and senior industry figures including Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Javed Khan, Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, Zahid Nazir, Zafar Idrees Solija, Naeem Sajid, Naeem Khokhar, Mir Mudasar, Faisal Saeed Khan, Saeed-ur-Rehman, and Asif Nazir Khan, among others.
During the meeting, participants discussed strategies to ensure the exhibition’s success, including extending invitations to prominent government and state dignitaries for the official inauguration of the event. Plans were also considered for hosting a special dinner at the Governor’s House in honor of Pakistani manufacturers, exporters, and the foreign buyers visiting the exhibition.
Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz Ahmed highlighted that one of Pakistan’s traditional competitor countries has also announced hosting a similar carpet exhibition.
Therefore, they stressed, Pakistan must treat the success of its own event as a challenge and work with full determination to ensure it surpasses competing exhibitions.
They expressed confidence that relevant government agencies will extend their maximum cooperation in this regard.
They further noted that the enthusiasm expressed by foreign buyers for attending the Pakistan exhibition strongly suggests that the event will see a substantial number of trade contracts finalized on the spot. Such agreements, they said, will provide a significant boost to the country’s carpet industry, enhance exports, and improve Pakistan’s image in the global handmade carpet market.
The exhibition will also feature Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings between foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters, creating direct networking opportunities and helping to strengthen bilateral trade relationships.
The PCMEA leadership reaffirmed their commitment to take all possible measures both domestically and abroad to attract the largest possible number of foreign buyers. They acknowledged and appreciated the proactive role of TDAP officials, who are working closely with the Association to ensure the exhibition’s success.
The meeting also reviewed detailed proposals related to the registration process for exhibitors, the artistic display of handmade carpets to highlight Pakistani craftsmanship, and other logistical arrangements necessary for hosting an event of international standards.
Recent Stories
Security Council: Ambassadors meet in emergency session, amid starvation in Gaza
Del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG up to 70 wins for 2025 campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Pakistani community to celebrate Independenc ..
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armen ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
More Stories From Business
-
PCMEA hails TDAP for foreigners' hospitality package28 seconds ago
-
WASA directed to complete smart water meter project4 hours ago
-
PFC for taking swift advantage of low US tariff6 hours ago
-
Softened tax policy a big relief to business community6 hours ago
-
US-Pakistan Business Council turns 23 years6 hours ago
-
Indonesian Embassy kicks off 'Independence Day Celebration'13 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 202515 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 202515 hours ago
-
Trinasolar to launch efficient, climate-Resilient solar modules in Pakistan1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s “Longest Dialogue Partner of ASEAN” in region: Acting Chairman ACI1 day ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi, felicitates ASEAN community on its 58th anniversary1 day ago
-
FCA system boosts Karachi ports revenue by 50%1 day ago