PCMEA hails TDAP for foreigners' hospitality package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has paid tribute to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for preparing an attractive hospitality package for the upcoming 41st International Handmade Carpet Exhibition, scheduled to be held here in October this year.

The Association stated that the package was designed after extensive consultations and is aimed at attracting a maximum number of foreign buyers to Pakistan.

Buyers from Germany, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Turkey, and several other countries have already shown keen interest in participating in the prestigious event.

Industry leaders view this response as a highly encouraging sign for Pakistan’s handmade carpet sector.

These remarks were made by PCMEA Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Chairman of the Exhibition 2025 Riaz Ahmed while addressing an Association meeting here on Sunday.

The session was attended by Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, and senior industry figures including Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Javed Khan, Sheikh Sohail Ahmed, Zahid Nazir, Zafar Idrees Solija, Naeem Sajid, Naeem Khokhar, Mir Mudasar, Faisal Saeed Khan, Saeed-ur-Rehman, and Asif Nazir Khan, among others.

During the meeting, participants discussed strategies to ensure the exhibition’s success, including extending invitations to prominent government and state dignitaries for the official inauguration of the event. Plans were also considered for hosting a special dinner at the Governor’s House in honor of Pakistani manufacturers, exporters, and the foreign buyers visiting the exhibition.

Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz Ahmed highlighted that one of Pakistan’s traditional competitor countries has also announced hosting a similar carpet exhibition.

Therefore, they stressed, Pakistan must treat the success of its own event as a challenge and work with full determination to ensure it surpasses competing exhibitions.

They expressed confidence that relevant government agencies will extend their maximum cooperation in this regard.

They further noted that the enthusiasm expressed by foreign buyers for attending the Pakistan exhibition strongly suggests that the event will see a substantial number of trade contracts finalized on the spot. Such agreements, they said, will provide a significant boost to the country’s carpet industry, enhance exports, and improve Pakistan’s image in the global handmade carpet market.

The exhibition will also feature Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings between foreign buyers and Pakistani exporters, creating direct networking opportunities and helping to strengthen bilateral trade relationships.

The PCMEA leadership reaffirmed their commitment to take all possible measures both domestically and abroad to attract the largest possible number of foreign buyers. They acknowledged and appreciated the proactive role of TDAP officials, who are working closely with the Association to ensure the exhibition’s success.

The meeting also reviewed detailed proposals related to the registration process for exhibitors, the artistic display of handmade carpets to highlight Pakistani craftsmanship, and other logistical arrangements necessary for hosting an event of international standards.