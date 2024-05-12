Open Menu

PCMEA Meeting Discusses Intl. Exhibition's Preparations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Usman Ashraf has said that advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers in the international exhibition of hand-made carpets and it is hoped that the government would extend its full support to make this exhibition a big success.

He was chairing the Association's meeting here Sunday to discuss various proposals regarding the preparations for an international exhibition to be held in Lahore in October this year. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairman Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Faisal Saeed and others were also present.

The SVC said, "We are convincing foreign buyers for participation in the exhibition.

Correspondence is being initiated in this regard and we will also consider sending delegations to the countries where our products are in high demand. Trade Development Authority (TDAP) and other related institutions are requested to cooperate with us in this regard so that the best hospitality package can be offered to the foreign buyers."

In the coming days, the PCMEA would also hold meetings with the relevant government officials, he said and hoped for a full technical and financial support by the government to make this exhibition an effective platform for the promotion of handmade carpets of Pakistan.

Usman Ashraf also appealed to the authorities concerned to remove the obstacles in the way of exports that would also restore confidence of the foreign buyers as well.

