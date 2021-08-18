PCMEA meeting on imports from Afghanistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Wednesday discussed the post fall of Kabul situation since handmade carpet manufacturers import semi/partial finished material mostly from Afghanistan.

Chairing an emergent meeting held in this regard here at Association office, the PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that Pakistani manufacturers and exporters of carpet were facing numerous difficulties due to current situation in Afghanistan and were anxtiously looking towards complete restoration businesses there.

The meeting was also attended by Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Saeed Khan, Malik Akbar, Major (Retd) Akhtar Nazeer, Faisal Saeed Khan, Daniel Hanif and others while some representatives participated through video link.

Riaz Ahmed said the PCMEA was also in contact with relevant government authorities and departments to get exemptions of duties and taxes imposed on imports of partially finished carpet raw materials through the Torkham Border and a meeting with the Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would be held next week.

The meeting discussed in details the difficulties faced by the handloom carpet industry, especially in perspectiveof Afghanistan, and the possible ways out.

Riaz Ahmed hoped that government would provide further relief in view of the difficulties faced by the export industry.