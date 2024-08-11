PCMEA Partners With NCA To Revive Carpet Industry
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has partnered with the National College of Arts (NCA) to promote the country's carpet industry through an international exhibition scheduled to be held in October this year.
PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told media here Sunday that the collaboration aimed to align promotional efforts with global standards and trends to revive the beleaguered industry. The upcoming World Expo in Lahore would showcase Pakistani carpets to attract potential buyers, boosting exports and contributing to economic growth.
Usman Ashraf urged the government to provide full patronage for the success of the international event during a review meeting on preparations for the World Exhibition. He emphasized the need for extraordinary cooperation from all relevant institutions including Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
He mentioned that the Association has recently held meeting participated by senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Shahid Hasan Sheikh, Atiqur Rehman, and Major (Rtd) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan to discuss the matters pertaining to contacts with foreign buyers, features of the proposed hospitality package and other suggestions.
The PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman expressed optimism that the upcoming global event in Pakistan would bolster the ailing hand-loom carpet industry, drawing attention to its significance. He called on TADAP and relevant institutions to provide robust financial and technical support, considering Pakistan's economic climate, to ensure the event's success. He reiterated to revive the struggling industry and boost exports through this global platform.
He said, the industry stakeholders have reservations over the current tax system, terming it a hindrance in achieving the government's ambitious export targets of US $ 60-100 billion, therefore, the all the authorities concerned should reform the taxation system in consultation with all the stakeholders.
