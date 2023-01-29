PCMEA says may attend 2 exhibitions in India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) is considering the Indian invitation for participation in two exhibitions, going to be held there this year.

The invitation was extended to a PCMEA delegation at Domotax exhibition, recently held in Germany, Association's Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told the media after chairing a meeting of the North Zone Committee of PCMEA, here on Sunday. He said the meeting discussed various matters including annual report of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) 2021-22, establishment of the management committee and the reports, presented by various committees and the problems faced by the industry.

Usman Ashraf said, "At Domotax, India has invited us to participate in two exhibitions, to be held in India this year and we are considering their invitation." He said that preparations would be started regarding active participation in the next Domotax exhibition 2024 to be held in Turkey.

It was also observed that due to fluctuation in the Dollar rate, exporters were facing numerous problems.

The meeting, he mentioned, expressed concern over difficulties in importing chemicals and other inputs for manufacturing of handmade carpets, and said that it had become difficult for them to complete foreign orders.

The exporters, who participated in the recent Domotex exhibition held recently in Germany presented a report and said that Pakistani products have received immense appreciation in the exhibition. In the meeting, the exporters who participated in the Domotax exhibition, presented a report in the meeting and said that Pakistani products had received immense appreciation in the exhibition; however, the government should provide more support to increase the number of stalls.

"In the meeting, there was also a discussion regarding the participation in the TDAP Expo to be held in Karachi this year," he added.

Usman Ashraf apprehended, "Due to fluctuations in the dollar conversion rate, there is anxiety among the exporters and there is a deadlock in the final negotiations with foreign buyers, which is likely to further affect the exports."PCMEA senior central leaders Abdul Latif Malik, Pervez Hanif, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Riaz Ahmed, Ijazur Rehman, Saeed Khan, Kamran Razi, Shahid Hassan, Umair Usman and others were also present.