PCMEA seek govt patronage

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) said export-oriented industry was affected due to coronavirus pandemic and sought government patronage for all sectors of economy so as to address economic needs of the time.

PCMEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir stated this demand while talking to the Association's Vice Chairman Sheikh Amir Khalid Saeed, senior leaders Abdul Latif, Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ejaz-ur-Rehman and others.

PCMEA Chairman said the PTI government was taking right decisions and heading in the right direction at a time when corona pandemic crippled the entire global economies, besides hitting Pakistan export sector.

"We have to stand firm and continue with our joint efforts to overcome this difficult time," he vowed andurged the government to ensure its patronage to every sector of economy .

Aslam Tahir mentioned that skilled labourers of carpet industry were also facing difficulty due to closure of businesses and lockdown to contain coronavirus spread. Though industrialists were supporting their skilled workers, the government must also announce a financial package for the skilled labour force, he concluded.