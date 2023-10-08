Open Menu

PCMEA Sees 20pc Increase In Carpet Exports In Next Two Months

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) is foreseeing an increase up to 20 percent in the exports of handmade carpets in November and December.

PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman (SVC) Usman Ashraf said that increased export would be mainly due to holding of an international exhibition here in Lahore last week. He expressed these views in a PCMEA meeting to review the success of the three-day World Carpet Exhibition held at Expo Centre on October 4 to 6. Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior members Riaz Ahmed, Major (Retd.) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Umair Usman also attended the meeting.

The SVC Usman Ashraf added, “The active participation and keen interest of foreign buyers in the exhibition is very encouraging, we are grateful to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for providing full financial and technical support.

We hoped that this cooperation will continue in the future as well,” he maintained.

Usman Ashraf also congratulated the organizers of the exhibition for ensuring excellent arrangements and vowed to maintain a constant liaison with the foreign buyers who participated in the recent mega event of the carpet sector so that there could be a positive impact on our exports.

He said that a report should also be prepared regarding the export deals made by the buyers participating in the exhibition.

It was suggested in the meeting that goodwill letters be sent to the participants in the exhibition which will help further strengthen the linkages.

In the meeting, gratitude was also expressed to Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman for hosting dinner for the participants in the World Carpet Exhibition. The participants urged the government to mobilize the commercial attachés of Pakistani embassies abroad for the marketing of Pakistani products.

