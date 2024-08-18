PCMEA, TDAP Discuss Preparations For World Carpet Expo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) met Rafia Syed, Director General of Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab Region-I on Sunday, to discuss preparations for the World Exhibition of Handmade Carpets, scheduled for October this year.
During the meeting, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf along with central leaders Abdul Latif Malik, Riyaz Ahmed, and Maj. (retd) Akhtar Nazir briefed the DG on the progress made in contacting foreign buyers and arrangements for the upcoming international carpet exhibition, according to association's spokesman here Sunday.
The delegation requested financial and technical support from the TDAP to ensure the exhibition's success, including a hospitality package for foreign buyers, and asked for the mobilization of Pakistan's commercial attaches abroad to promote the event and assist with visa-on-arrival arrangements and other logistical matters, ensuring a seamless experience for international attendees at the upcoming exhibition.
TDAP Director General Rafia Syed assured the PCMEA delegation of full support, emphasizing the significance of the international exhibition in effectively promoting Pakistani products and boosting exports. She acknowledged the event's potential to enhance the country's trade prospects and pledged to facilitate its success. She said full assistance will be provided to foreign buyers to facilitate the provision of visas.
The delegation also had a detailed discussion regarding foolproof security for foreign buyers.
Later, chairing a meeting, Usman Ashraf said that foreign buyers from other regions including Europe and America have made contacts to participate in the world exhibition of handmade carpets to be held in Pakistan in October. “As soon as the financial support is received from the TDAP, the announcement of the hospitality package for the foreign buyers and the final list will be prepared,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 20243 hours ago
-
ICCI for starting direct flights for Indonesia15 hours ago
-
Ease of bilateral visa in Pak, Egypt to strengthen economic, trade ties18 hours ago
-
Local tractors assembling registered 45.74% growth in FY 2023-2419 hours ago
-
Indonesian Expo 2024 in Capital City attracts public attention20 hours ago
-
Pakistan can benefit from Malaysia's experiences in tourism sector: Ambassador Mazlan20 hours ago
-
Over 1m cotton bales arrival recorded at ginneries till Aug 1522 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 20241 day ago