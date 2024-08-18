Open Menu

PCMEA, TDAP Discuss Preparations For World Carpet Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PCMEA, TDAP discuss preparations for World Carpet Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) A delegation of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) met Rafia Syed, Director General of Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Punjab Region-I on Sunday, to discuss preparations for the World Exhibition of Handmade Carpets, scheduled for October this year.

During the meeting, PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf along with central leaders Abdul Latif Malik, Riyaz Ahmed, and Maj. (retd) Akhtar Nazir briefed the DG on the progress made in contacting foreign buyers and arrangements for the upcoming international carpet exhibition, according to association's spokesman here Sunday.

The delegation requested financial and technical support from the TDAP to ensure the exhibition's success, including a hospitality package for foreign buyers, and asked for the mobilization of Pakistan's commercial attaches abroad to promote the event and assist with visa-on-arrival arrangements and other logistical matters, ensuring a seamless experience for international attendees at the upcoming exhibition.

TDAP Director General Rafia Syed assured the PCMEA delegation of full support, emphasizing the significance of the international exhibition in effectively promoting Pakistani products and boosting exports. She acknowledged the event's potential to enhance the country's trade prospects and pledged to facilitate its success. She said full assistance will be provided to foreign buyers to facilitate the provision of visas.

The delegation also had a detailed discussion regarding foolproof security for foreign buyers.

Later, chairing a meeting, Usman Ashraf said that foreign buyers from other regions including Europe and America have made contacts to participate in the world exhibition of handmade carpets to be held in Pakistan in October. “As soon as the financial support is received from the TDAP, the announcement of the hospitality package for the foreign buyers and the final list will be prepared,” he added.

