PCMEA urges Commerce Ministry to save carpet industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Carpet Manufacturer and Exporters Association (PCMEA) on Monday urged the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to take instant remedial measures to save carpet industry by providing trade incentive keeping in view corona pandemic related economic contractions.

The Association's Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmad told media here that in this regard, PCMAEA also sent a 6-point letter to Commerce Secretary.

Sharing the letter's points with reporters, he said that on issue of highly charged air and sea freight rates, they demanded at least 50 percent subsidy by the government on fare.

He mentioned that for participation in international exhibitions the ministry had approved 50-50 contribution ratio instead of 80-20, however this decision had yet to be implemented.

The Association also demanded for waiver from import duties on un-finished carpet goods from Thorkum border Afghanistan, as partial manufacturing in Afghanistan was done due to the availability of different knots in Afghanistan. "We have requested the government for zero percent duties including sales tax on the import of partial manufacturing from Afghanistan as well as special incentives due to global recession in the wake of recent pandemic COVID-19," he maintained.

PCMEA letter squabbled on high import duties on carpets in countries like Russia, Turkey, South America, Far East countries, Eastern Europe so it requests for negotiation on above countries to reduce import duties or signed FTA to resolve this issue.

In the letter, he said, the government has been urged to release payments against all kind of pending claims of Duty Draw Back of taxes specially DLTL claims which the exporters have filed and waiting the release of funds.

PCMEA SVC Riaz Ahmed said that as one of the largest segments in the global home textile industry, handmade carpet industry, has a long history of great reputation in Pakistan.

"The origin of Pakistani handmade carpet industry can be traced back to the 11th century, since then, Pakistan has always been one of the leading and most popular carpet suppliers in the global home textile market, thanks to its exquisite design, subtle elegance, attractive colours and manufacturing. However, Pakistan's carpet industry is losing its share in the global market over the recent decades. Pakistan's export value of handmade carpet declined almost 50% over the last decade, shrinking from US$278 million in 2005-06 to US$ 67.7million in 2019-20. Around 70% of the workforce in Pakistan's carpet industry is women who make carpets at home. Often these traditional workers lack proper training and the industry requires financing to complete the supply chain. Only three decades ago, carpet was one of the leading manufacturing sector and major source of foreign exchange earnings in Pakistan, but the industry gradually lost its market share in the world," he explained.

He said that the Association has requested different authorities concerned to help but the files of the proposed forum have not been put into actions. "Hundreds of carpet manufacturers have lost their businesses and workers lost their jobs in Pakistan since the global financial recession and recent COVID-19. Meanwhile, other issues, such as implementation of handmade carpets in FTA concession list, insufficient promotion in trade fairs and exhibitions, and delay in release of refunds, concessions and credit financing are also restraining the recovery of Pakistan's carpet industry," he added.